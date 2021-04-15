The Regional Water Resource Agency is still working to determine the cause of a February manhole collapse that resulted in the closure of the intersection of Goetz Drive and Nicholas Drive.
A forensic dig is currently being conducted, which once completed will allow crews to determine the cause of the collapse.
“We are still dewatering and estimate that within the next day or two we will have it dewatered enough,” Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said Tuesday.
Schepers said after digging down about eight or 10 feet, it was obvious that they would have to continue dewatering in order to go any deeper.
The incident, which occurred in late February, has resulted in the closure of the far-right lane of Southtown Boulevard at different times throughout the day to allow for the pumps to be refueled.
“The ground water table out there is naturally high, especially this time of year,” Schepers said. “Anytime Panther Creek gets up, the groundwater out there is up as a result.”
Two plugs and a bypass have been installed to the sanitary sewer line running parallel to Southtown Boulevard so residents in that area will still have sewer service.
Before the forensic dig could begin, the ground had to be stabilized.
Previously, Goetz Drive was closed in a similar area for an extended period for repair work by RWRA.
“This is a different manhole, but it is right across the road so it is affecting basically the same area,” Schepers said previously.
Dewatering has been a time-consuming process, but is critically important, as doing it too fast could result in further collapse.
The dewatering process was initially estimated to take about two weeks to complete.
While those that must use Goetz Drive to get to their residences will still be able to get through, all through traffic must take the Frederica Street detour. The intersection of Goetz Drive and Nicholas Drive will remain closed until the project is completed.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
