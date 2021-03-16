Crews are continuing to work on a collapsed manhole at the intersection of Goetz Drive and Southtown Boulevard after it failed late last month.
Sean O’ Bryan, RWRA director of engineering, said during Monday’s Regional Water Resource Agency meeting that dewatering is still being done on the manhole, which has sunk 4 feet into the earth.
“The manhole casting is currently below the water level there,” he said.
Contractors have already stabilized the surrounding ground, and will be able to do a forensic analysis to determine what caused the failure.
O’Bryan said there are two pumps located along Southtown Boulevard, one that operates all the time and a second backup unit to bring into service if the first pump fails.
“We can only expect that the pipe itself has broke so many feet from the manhole,” he said.
A similar situation recently occurred at a manhole located in the Towne Square North plaza parking lot near the McDonald’s located on Frederica Street.
“This manhole has dropped six inches from where it originally sat,” O’Bryan said.
In this instance however, the line did not need to be bypassed like Southtown Boulevard.
In other RWRA business, Joe Schepers, RWRA’s executive director, said that 16 of the 35 RWRA employees that have signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are expected to receive their second dose sometime next week. The remaining 19 employees are still in the process of trying to get a vaccine appointment as essential workers.
RWRA is currently working with the hospital and the Daviess County Health Department to try and make those vaccines available for any of the roughly 80 RWRA employees that want one, Schepers said.
Schepers said that the lobbies of all RWRA buildings have reopened, and most all employees have returned to work after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are still social distancing, with a few exceptions of employees that are teleworking,” he said. “For the most part, everybody is back.
While the RWRA has been hosting its monthly meetings virtually, Schepers said he would like to see the meeting format revert back to traditional in-person meetings for the April RWRA meeting.
In addition, the RWRA completed 517 total hours of inspections during the past month, and reported zero completed work orders and 28 remaining street cuts that are planned to be patched once materials come available next month. The RWRA also completed 18 customer service calls with an average response time of 19 minutes per call.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
