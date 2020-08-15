Kegan DeWitt has always been a creative sort, and he believes God has put him in the perfect place to utilize his creativity — as children’s minister and communications director at Owensboro Christian Church.
“I like being around the kids, not having to be serious all the time,” said DeWitt, 31, an Owensboro native. “I like to present the Bible story in a fun, creative way, and I believe this is the best way to keep the children locked in. If you can keep them listening, you can keep them learning.
“It’s a challenge to keep their attention, but that’s what I enjoy — coming up with ways to tell stories about the Bible that they will remember not only now, but also many years from now.”
DeWitt added new responsibilities last fall when he accepted the position of communications director at OCC.
“I’m sort of an analytic stats guy at heart,” he said, “and we’re trying to get the message of Owensboro Christian out to as many people as possible.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, through our various ministry platforms, we’ve been reaching 7,000 to 8,000 people each week. Our numbers have tripled since the coronavirus first hit — we have people from all over the country tuning in. One little share can trickle down and lead our message to a lot of people everywhere.”
The pandemic, of course, has changed everything since March.
“Personally, I’ve tried to make the most of extra family time,” DeWitt said. “From the standpoint of the church, it’s forced us to be creative and to lean into our community partners. Through it all, we’ve tried to be an accessible resource for the community during a challenging time.”
DeWitt graduated from Owensboro High School in 2008 and enrolled in Georgetown College, where he studied communications.
“I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do with my life,” DeWitt recalled. “The truth is, I was just going through the motions at that time.
“The first semester of my sophomore year a friend asked me, ‘Have you ever thought of going into the ministry?’ Then I came home at one point and my mom (Angie) asked me the same thing — and that’s when it clicked.”
DeWitt transferred to Boyce College in Louisville, earned degrees in international missions and Biblical and theological studies, and later studied at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville.
Prior to joining Owensboro Christian in 2016, DeWitt served for over two years as children’s minister at BridgePointe Church in Owensboro.
“I’ve always believed God has put me where he’s wanted me to be,” DeWitt said. “I can see myself at Owensboro Christian my whole career.
“I love the Owensboro community. It’s a great place to live, and it’s a great place to grow into what you want to be.”
