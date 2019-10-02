Diamond Lake Boo Fest starts Friday

The weather may not feel much like it.
But Halloween is just four weeks away.
That means it's time for the 14th annual Boo Fest at Diamond Lake Resort in West Louisville.
Boo Fest, as always, runs every Friday and Saturday in October.
It used to be two events in one.
But Robby Derrington, who produced "Fright Night," the resort's haunted house, for eight years, ran into logistical problems this year and wasn't able to get the attraction ready in time.
Brian Smith, who owns Diamond Lake with his wife, Janice, said, "We expect it to be back next year."
But Boo Fest, the event for children, starts Friday and continues every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 26.
"We're madly running around and decorating, getting everything ready," Smith said. "We're not used to doing it in 95-degree weather though."
The unseasonable temperatures are expected to end before Friday with temperatures settling into the more seasonal 70s.
"This is our most attended event every year," Smith said. "We probably have 15,000 people come through over the four weekends."
The resort is the most crowded during trick or treat hours -- 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. each Saturday, he said.
"Parents like it because it's a safe, controlled environment," Smith said. "There's a very good community spirit."
Campers at the resort love the event, he said.
"Some of them spend $60 to $70 on candy," Smith said. "It's become a family tradition for a lot of people."
A bounce house and pony rides have been added by outside vendors, he said.
"At 11 a.m. on Saturdays, we have games for the kids, face-painting, pumpkin painting and hamburgers or hot dogs on a Diamond Lake flying disc that they get to keep," Smith said. "At 1 p.m., we have a hayride for the little kids. They sing songs, blow bubbles, look at decorated campsites."
He said games cost a quarter and lunches are $3 for the hot dog combo or $4 for the hamburger combo.
"We try to keep things cheap so everybody can enjoy it," Smith said.
Diamond Lake is at 7301 Hobbs Road near West Louisville.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
