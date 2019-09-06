A pursuit involving the Winchester Police Department led to a fiery three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Fayette County that killed three people late Wednesday and closed the interstate through morning rush hour Thursday, according to Lexington police.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Tammy Rodriguez, 42, is charged with driving under the influence and without an operator's license, Lexington police said in a news release.
Clark County authorities warned Lexington police shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was fleeing from Winchester police westbound on Interstate 64, approaching Fayette County, according to Lexington police. A crash was reported three minutes later in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the entrance ramp from I-64.
Lexington police said Rodriguez, driving a Ford F-150 truck with two passengers, merged onto I-75 north and then made a sudden U-turn, heading south into northbound traffic.
The truck crashed into a Chevrolet Sonic and then a Jeep Cherokee, causing the Jeep to roll over, Lexington police said.
One of Rodriguez's passengers -- Debbie Lynn Bevins, 35, of Pikeville -- was declared dead at the scene by the Fayette County coroner's office: Rodriguez's other passenger was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
The occupants of the Chevrolet Sonic -- driver Taylor Blevins, 26, and passenger Caitlyn Bailey, 20, both of Georgetown -- were declared dead at the scene by the coroner's office.
The driver of the Jeep Cherokee sustained injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The Winchester Police Department did not return a call seeking more information Thursday morning about the pursuit.
Additional charges against Rodriguez are pending, Lexington police said.
The crash and investigation that followed forced the closure of all northbound lanes of I-75 for about 12 hours. Police diverted traffic onto New Circle Road between Winchester Road and North Broadway, causing lengthy delays Thursday morning.
