At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Aug. 15, on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Heard the annual update for the Daviess County Detention Center's policies and procedures manuals.
• Approved an affiliation agreement with Owensboro Police Department CrimeStoppers Inc.
• Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly signed the agreement with Deaconess Hospital regarding emergency ambulance services.
• Approved applying for the 2019 Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) for Tasers and miscellaneous equipment and entering into an interlocal agreement with the City of Owensboro regarding said grant.
• Approved awarding RFQ 006-2019: One (1) New RTV500-A (HFCP).
• Approved hiring Brooke Hagan as a receptionist in the Department of Administrative Services, effective Aug. 19, 2019.
• Approved accepting the following Aug. 31, 2019 retirement resignations:
Dwane Smeathers: 30 years of service
Phillip Hodskins: 20 years of service
Allen Isbill: 27 years of service
Mary Moss: 24 years of service
• Approved appointing Sarah Adkins and Debbie Zuerner-Johnson to the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug/Alcohol Alliance.
• Approved appointing Harini Cardwell to the RiverPark Center.
• Heard the first reading of KOC A.97 (2019); 14-2019 -- An Ordinance Establishing the 2019 Daviess County Tax Rates.
• Approved advertising the following bids:
Bid No. 34-2019: One (1) New Bale Processor (Landfill).
Bid No. 35-2019: One (1) New Tanker for Leachate (Landfill).
Bid No. 36-2019: Two (2) New Chest Compression Systems (Fire Rescue).
Bid No. 37-2019: Panther Creek Park Fence System (Parks).
