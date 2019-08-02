At its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday on the second floor at the Daviess County Courthouse, Daviess Fiscal Court took up the following agenda items:
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain introduced new sheriff's deputies: Kreg Michael Floyd and Zachary Tanner Morris.
• Daviess County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Major Barry Smith gave an update on ROMP 2019, describing it as a success and reporting few issues.
• Proclaimed Aug. 4-10, 2019, National Farmers Market Week.
• Proclaimed Aug. 24, 2019, Community Dental Clinic Day.
• Proclaimed October 2019 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Approved all claims for all departments.
• Approved the Daviess County Sheriff's Office 2018 tax settlement and quietus.
• Approved approving a backup ambulance service agreement with Evansville based Deaconess Hospital.
• Appointed the following to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control Board:
Barry Smith
Sue Smiley
Clay Horton
Nicki Curtis
• Approved advertising the following bids:
Bid No. 32-2019: Two new walking floor trailers (Transfer Station).
Bid No. 33-2019: One new front end loader (Transfer Station).
