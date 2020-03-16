In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro announced late Monday afternoon that it will temporarily suspend public celebrations of Mass.
According to a statement from the Diocese, the Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro, said he made his decision based upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to cancel events with 50 or more people.
Medley said he would “reassess the situation prior to Holy Week,” which runs from April 5 through April 11.
“It seems a great sacrifice and necessary for the common good to discontinue all public gatherings,” Medley said in a statement. “Even without coming to the table of the Lord, we are not beyond God’s reach.”
The Diocese of Owensboro covers 32 counties in western Kentucky and has 78 parishes and 17 schools.
Prior to its Monday announcement, the Owensboro Diocese “temporarily suspended the obligation to attend Mass” on Friday but stopped short of canceling daily and Sunday Masses altogether.
On March 11, Gov. Andy Beshear called upon all churches — Catholic and Protestant — to refrain from having Sunday services.
Early on Monday, the Louisville Archdiocese said it was suspending all celebrations of Mass immediately while the Catholic Diocese of Lexington said it was doing the same as of Tuesday, March 17.
One person — a 66-year-old Bourbon County man — has died from the virus.
So far, there have been 21 confirmed cases in seven counties — Fayette, Jefferson, Harrison, Nelson, Clark, Montgomery and Bourbon.
