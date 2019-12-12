The Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Daviess County Disc Golf Association are bringing the disc golf course at Yellow Creek Park up to snuff to meet the needs of upcoming tournaments.
The sport has become a phenomenon in recent years boasting more than 500,000 regular participants playing over 1,600 courses nationwide, according to the Pro Disc Golf Association.
The improvements include new baskets, said Parks Department Director Ross Leigh.
“In my opinion it is a relatively inexpensive sport, you can pick up some of these discs and be able to go out and have a great time,” Leigh said. “From our perspective, the old baskets have been there 20 years, and we are just maintaining our park and making sure that it looks good. We also want to give these guys these baskets and promote another form of recreation in our county.”
Local disc golf enthusiasts Dutch Napier and Hunter Cavender, who areboth involved in the local disc gold association, agreed to install the new baskets for the department. Collectively, the 18 new baskets cost the department $4,500, Leigh said.
“We bought the baskets and the association drove down to Georgia to pick them up,” he said. “They have been helpful and have been in the park, weather permitting, to work to get the baskets in. Essentially, we have taken out the original baskets installed in the late 90s for the original course and replaced them with new baskets,” he said. “These baskets will allow us to hold sanctioned professional disc golf tournaments. We already have some events scheduled in 2020 and we needed baskets that matched the new parameters. The old ones were not up to par for those kinds of events.”
The old baskets will ultimately be sandblasted, repainted and placed at the courses at Horse Fork Creek and Panther Creek parks. The addition of the new basket at Yellow Creek Park will help the county’s disc golf infrastructure be on par with the likes of Bowling Green, Leigh said.
“Last I recall, Bowling Green has seven courses and hosts one of the top tournaments in the world,” he said. “We would be thrilled to be able to offer those kinds of amenities in our parks. The Daviess County Disc Golf Association has been a fantastic partner in aiding us with this project.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.