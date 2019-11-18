As far as Terri Minton knew, she never possessed any special artistic talent.
Throughout life, the Beaver Dam woman enjoyed creative hands-on activities, but she never thought much of it.
"My great-grandmother taught me to sew on her treadle machine," she said. "My grandmother taught me how to crochet. I did counted cross stitch and dabbled in crafty arts stuff all the time."
Minton gave her handmade crafts away as gifts to family and friends.
For a while, she made jewelry.
But Minton, a nurse by trade, never tried drawing or painting -- until she was about 50.
It all started in 2016 when Minton attended the Festival of Learnshops in Berea. She opted to try calligraphy, a form of highly decorative handwriting.
Using her new skills, she made some cards, but, without any color or images, they seemed kinda blah.
"I thought surely I could draw a flower or something so the cards wouldn't just have words," Minton said.
So, in February 2017, she started taking art classes in Henderson. That's when Minton discovered an artist lived in her skin.
Later that year, the art newbie produced custom calligraphy and artwork for the 50th anniversary of the American Orff-Schulwerk Association, an Ohio-based national music organization.
Also, after seeing her work on Instagram, an advertising firm in Chicago contacted her. The company asked her to submit artwork for consideration by a Kentucky bourbon distillery.
"I wasn't ultimately chosen, but to have them contact me and even ask for submissions was an incredible honor for me," Minton said.
For the last few years, she has designed holiday T-shirts for a Beaver Dam women's store.
Minton works in colored pencil, acrylic, watercolor, and pen and ink.
She has sold artwork online, and local residents have commissioned Minton to draw their pets, homes and the Hurst House, a Hartford bed 'n' breakfast.
For family members, she drew a scene from the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the entrance to Fenway Park, the baseball stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.
Her work is for sale at The Main Place in Beaver Dam and the Bill Monroe Museum Gift Shop in Rosine.
That's not a bad resume for someone who didn't know she could draw or paint until about three years ago.
"I have a lot of fun doing this," she said. "I would love to do it full time."
