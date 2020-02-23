“How do you do it?” my bride asked after I had written a column for another newspaper for more than 40 years.
I didn’t know how to answer her because I didn’t know myself.
Anyway, she was on the road to her hereafter because of the dreaded Alzheimer’s disease and kept insisting I never stop writing.
“What are you going to do?” she would say with sad certainty. “I’ll be gone and you won’t have anything more to do with your time.”
And she was right. Arthritis took my golf clubs, traveling alone didn’t offer much and house cleaning was an unwanted addition on my agenda.
So, I spend several hours a week thinking about various subjects to put on paper and several more deciding on which to close out with.
I’m sure there have been several Sundays when a lot of you decided I selected the wrong one.
And I’m not suggesting you put old Dave in his place, but this could be one of them.
I spend a good deal of time in a couple of restaurants and for the lack of something better to talk about, the conversations get a little salty.
“I guess you’re going to put this in next week’s column, aren’t you?” some wiseacre will ask.
And I don’t mean to say the gentlemen I associate with at the coffee table resort to a little bad-mouthing, but sometimes a little back-alley humor makes its way in and laughter takes the stage.
One very nice lady joins the group two mornings a week and she pretty well sets the standard for language she, too, can appreciate.
Let it be known that most jabber offered at restaurant coffee tables is not necessarily filled with unfiltered dirt but it still wouldn’t be considered column material. I’ve been around gibberish for a long time and little of it is printable in any form.
One thing is sure. My friends — and they are my friends — take delight in treating me like an orphan at a free barbecue. Because of my status as a column writer, I’m often made to feel like a target before a verbal firing squad. And the shooters seldom miss.
But make no mistake about it, if I ever do decide to unload on these jokers in a column the whole world — or at least my little part of it — will know about morning coffee tables and how they often lend to the downfall of common sense and decency as most know it. Each member comes prepared to undress his overload of intelligence and…….and nonsense.
And yes! I’m as guilty as the others, providing I ever get a chance to say anything without having to hold my hand up.
Some gabbers remain in gear and never run out of transmission fuel.
Have a nice day, fellas, and perhaps on Monday morning I’ll line up with something else that can’t be printed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.