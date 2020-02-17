On Jan. 17, 1920, the Volstead Act, which enforced the 18th Amendment that prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcoholic beverages, went into effect, effectively disbanding the Kentucky Distillers Association.
100 years ago, rolling into the roaring 20s was a very different prospect altogether for bourbon distillers and the KDA. Now, as the organization enters into the new decade, its goals are far different and far more diverse, said Eric Gregory, KDA president.
The KDA, founded in 1880, is a nonprofit trade group that represents 40 member companies for the first time since Prohibition whose goal is to strengthen Kentucky’s place as the true home of bourbon.
“You don’t realize the extent of what happens at KDA because we are involved in so many things,” he said. “Government affairs, for instance, is the backbone of the association. One reason we were founded is because the distillers were being taxed to death by state government. Already this year, I have been to (Washington) D.C. and Frankfort for the session. This is especially vital now because of our constantly evolving tourism.”
O.Z. Tyler Master Distiller and Operations Manager Jacob Call, who has been on the KDA board for two years, believes that the board’s focus on tourism is vital for Owensboro and Daviess County, he said.
“As bourbon tourism grows and our own distillery grows, it will have a major positive impact on Owensboro,” he said. “More and more people are taking advantage of the Bourbon Trail and leads them straight here where they can take in, not only our bourbon, but everything else the area has to offer.”
It is the evolution of the bourbon tourist and the “Mad Men” culture that has really aided in driving the “bourbon boom,” Gregory said.
“People are experimenting with new cocktails and are wanting to try different types of bourbon,” he said. “We had played with a phone APP for our tourists, but found that they prefer the brochure with the map that has instructions on how to host bourbon tastings at home, etc. Our tourists are our biggest marketing tool because not only do they come back, but they bring people with them.”
Aside from tourism, the association is focused heavily on politics, such as tariff and safety issues, he said.
“One of our biggest legislative initiatives would allow our distillers in Kentucky to sell their product online and be able to deliver it to customers,” he said. “We want our distilleries at home to be ahead of the over 2,000 distilleries nationwide. Another major issue that we are facing are the tariffs. We hit 9 million barrels for the first time since the ’60s, we are making it as fast as we can to fulfill the national and global thirst, China alone could drink us dry.”
Safety, especially given various rickhouse collapses in recent years, is a top priority for the association, he said.
“Safety and risk management are key,” he said. “We have a commitment to social responsibility. The fire at Jim Beam, the collapse at O.Z. Tyler, our industry uses those as events as a learning experience. We held a conference in December for that focus on all avenues of safety and prevention. We want our operations, like our bourbon, to be the gold-standard.”
With 1.7 million tourists visiting the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and its companion Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour in 2019, the association has seen a 370% increase over the past 10 years; and given that Kentucky produces 95% of the world’s bourbon, the association only sees continued success as the industry moves across the globe, one barrel at a time, Gregory said.
“That is the goal,” he said. “We are constantly working to better our industry and increase what we offer and allow anyone visiting Kentucky to enhance their experiences through our distillers or bars offering craft cocktails. The sky really is the limit on this industry.”
