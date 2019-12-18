O.Z. Tyler Distillery is on pace to build 12 rickhouses by 2021.
Two of the O.Z. Tyler's Ohio County bourbon barrel storage facilities are up and being filled with a third being constructed and sights for three more being prepared, said Jacob Call, master distiller and operations manager for O.Z. Tyler.
"We are expanding at a rapid pace," he said. "We have increased our production here at the distillery and are making around 300 barrels a day. Currently, we are filling up the warehouse every seven weeks. Once we have a site prepped, we can get a warehouse up in about 10 weeks.
O.Z. Tyler is the fourth largest independent distillery in the world behind Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace and Barton's.
The new warehouses have been lucrative for O.Z. Tyler, Ohio County and the distillery's development partner Crown Investment Group LLC, especially given the speed in which the distillery had to work.
O.Z. Tyler's decision to put their new warehouses on the 50 acres of farmland on Country Club Road east of Hartford near the Ohio County Park came in the spring as the potential for building their warehouses in Owensboro-Daviess County became non-existent.
Initial discussions at the airpark fell through last year when the distillery couldn't reach a competitive price with Economic Development Properties Inc., which is a conglomerate organization representing the city of Owensboro, Daviess County and the Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation.
Then in January, expansions hit a snag yet again because the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission denied a request to rezone 32 acres of farmland northwest of the U.S. 60 Parrish Avenue exit where the distillery had resolved to build its rickhouses instead.
Negotiations with elected officials turned the distillery's attention back to the airpark in February.
But when the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. facilitated meetings between Crown Investment Group and other airpark tenants earlier in March, the talks fizzled once again, and officials withdrew their conditional use permit for the airpark property days before the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment was scheduled to consider it.
Ultimately, the distillery and its development partner opted for Ohio County, which, in a few years will benefit greatly from the expanding warehouse project, Call said.
"As bourbon gets older, the taxable value goes up," he said. "I was looking at the numbers and in a couple of years, Ohio County will be looking at around $600,000 a year in taxes and that number will only go up as it ages. The important thing for Ohio County is that that revenue is ongoing."
Initially, O.Z. Tyler was seeking to build just six rickhouses, but the number has increased with cheaper land and fewer zoning restrictions in Ohio County and now, as the bourbon business booms.
The distillery continues to plan for expansions not only at its Owensboro location but in Ohio County.
"It is all about partnerships," he said. "Daviess County, Owensboro and Ohio County along with Crown have been fantastic partners, especially in our cross-promotional work as we continue to grow. We are planning on building another warehouse here at the distillery and we are expanding our bottling lines next year, which will create roughly a dozen new jobs. We are really excited about regaining the Green River trademark. We have big things coming in the next couple of years. This is an exciting time, and things are continuing to move really fast and are going well."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
