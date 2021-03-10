11th District freshman Rep. Jonathan Dixon, a Henderson Republican, has been unanimously elected as the co-chair of the Aerospace/Aviation Caucus, according to a press release issued Tuesday from his office.
The majority of voters in the 11th District are in Henderson County, with a smaller portion in Daviess County.
The caucus is a bicameral, bipartisan group of lawmakers who have joined together to advance the mission of Kentucky’s aviation industry.
“I want to thank my colleagues for their vote of confidence in leading this caucus,” Dixon said in the release. “As a pilot, I am passionate about this field. Aerospace and aviation is a rising industry, and I look forward to leading my colleagues as we work to ensure these businesses continue to succeed in Kentucky.”
According to a 2017 report issued by the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, Kentucky ranks second in the nation in aerospace export activity. The Cabinet for Economic Development reported that in 2019, Kentucky exported more than $14.6 billion in aerospace products and parts. Kentucky is home to 79 aerospace-related facilities that employ more than 19,000 people, the release said.
“Kentucky is uniquely positioned to benefit from an increased focus on our aviation and aerospace industry,” Dixon said in the release. “This is a growing field that is creating good-paying jobs and has unlimited economic potential. This caucus is committed to supporting this critical industry.”
