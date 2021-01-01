MADISONVILLE — COVID-19 has impacted everyone differently. For the Dixie Pan in Nortonville, they’re hoping to find someone who will save the business if things don’t turn around quickly.
“It’s either sell the restaurant or lose everything,” said Shawn Littlepage, owner of the Dixie Pan. “The Governor has said that we all have to make sacrifices, but is losing everything I have going to be my sacrifice for a virus?”
Since the pandemic hit earlier this year, Littlepage said that he’s had to lay off 17 employees and lost a quarter of $1 million in sales.
Since the restaurant has been struggling financially, Littlepage decided to put it on the market.
“If things start looking up in the next month or so, we won’t sell and we’ll be fine,” Littlepage said. “Otherwise I hope whoever takes over will continue the success we’ve had before COVID.”
The Dixie Pan has been in Nortonville since the 1930s with the current restaurant built in 1958. It has attracted customers not only locally but also people who are passing through from all around the South and Mid-West, even from Canada, according to Littlepage.
“We would have people drive 30 minutes out of the way to grab a bite to eat before they get back on the Pennyrile Parkway to go to Florida or wherever they’re going,” Littlepage said.
The business was doing fantastic going into 2020 with sales going up 27% in January and February from 2019 before the pandemic forced everything to shut down, Littlepage said.
“On Friday and Saturday nights, our bar would be packed with young people 18 years old and up,” Littlepage said. “I really want them to be able to bring their kids here and tell them that the Dixie Pan was the hangout spot in town. But since the pandemic, we had to cut staff and cut our hours down.
“We were open seven days a week, but now we’re closed for a couple days on Mondays and Tuesdays and we had to cut our breakfast service,” Littlepage said. “We used to get a lot of older people who would come in for breakfast, get a cup of coffee and stay for hours, but we can’t do that anymore.”
Because of the financial hardships from COVID-19, the Dixie Pan officially went on the market on Dec. 17 and is listed for $239,900. The building is 2,812 square feet on a 1.34 acre lot and comes with all of the equipment that is already inhouse.
Anyone interested in the property can contact Staci Skinner at Coldwell Banker Terry and Associates at 270-836-7630.
Dixie Pan currently offers dine-in and takeout during business hours.
