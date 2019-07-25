It's happened to you, I'm sure.
Somebody says one thing.
But you hear something different.
Like "super salad."
I'll get to that in a minute.
Now, I love my western Kentucky accent.
And I've worked hard to keep it in a world that doesn't like accents.
But I can understand why the world doesn't like them.
They can lead to a lot of misunderstandings.
I had a heckuva time learning to spell "Washington" without an "R."
What I always heard was "Warshington."
My mother had an aunt who was always referred to as "Aunt Dud."
Who, I wondered, would name a kid "Dud"?
Turns out the name on her tombstone is "Dovie."
What we hear is often not what's being said.
When I was in basic training in the Army in 1970, every morning for eight weeks I ran outside at 5, lined up with a bunch of other guys and screamed "Beavers!" at the top of my lungs.
For eight weeks, I wondered why I was screaming "Beavers!" at the top of my lungs at 5 a.m.
But, hey, this was the Army.
Was anything supposed to make sense?
Maybe, I reasoned, it was a male bonding primal scream.
Or something.
Then, months later, I was looking through some of the material they gave me.
It seems the company motto was "Be First!"
Oh.
You've heard the church song about "Gladly, the Cross-Eyed Bear," haven't you?
And Mark the Herald Angel who sings?
They're both the result of misunderstood song lyrics.
Remember "Eastbound and Down," the "Smokey and the Bandit" song?
For years, I was hearing "We've got a long-legged goat and a short time to get there."
Didn't make any sense at all.
Then, one day, I heard, "We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there."
Now, that makes sense.
And then there's super salad.
I stopped at restaurant in Louisville one time.
"Would you like our super salad?" I heard the waitress say.
"Sure," I said.
I was starving.
And that super salad sounded like it would hit the spot.
She looked at me kinda funny.
"Which?" she asked.
"Which what?" I replied.
"Super salad?" she asked.
"You got more than one kind?" I asked.
After a couple of minutes of this Abbott and Costello routine, I finally realized that she was asking if I wanted soup or salad.
Boy, was I embarrassed.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
