There are not many of us in the male community who do not have our favorite sports teams. It’s one of those things we like doing when our cellphones are not charged up.
Sorry, that wasn’t nice. Cellphones also are great for following sports.
It’s a known fact that sports hog a lot of our time, especially if you live in Kentucky and are hung up on Wildcat basketball. I strongly support the group, along with UK football, Notre Dame football, and the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.
In fact, I own a share of the Green Bay Packers.
But this is not about your everyday sports enthusiast. This is about two reputable doctors who delighted in trying to convince me UK sports were second best, at best.
Doctor Albert Mercer, my cardiologist for more than 30 years, is a man I consider a good friend and one who played a major role in likely saving my life through diagnosing my need for major heart surgery. He also set up his practice in Owensboro knowingly being a fanatic fan of Duke University basketball.
It was under Dr. Mercer’s direction that I underwent open-heart surgery, with five bypasses at the old Owensboro Daviess County Hospital.
You would think that a patient with that kind of heart history would not be subjected to repeated reminders of that horrendous night when Duke, trailing by one point with only a handful of seconds remaining, saw its center haul in a desperation pass, rise like he knew what he was doing and shoot the basket from what seemed like a half-mile away.
That play almost sent me into cardiac arrest and did for 5,000 television replays after that. And my heart doctor must have seen every one of these replays because he never failed to remind me of that shot.
But I survived the heart catheterization in Louisville and the open-heart surgery at home. Dr. Mercer retired a while back and moved to Georgia. I miss him but not his jaws.
Dr. Phillip Hurley came to Owensboro from Arkansas. He was my orthopedic surgeon for two of the three total knee replacements I’ve experienced. He learned early on that I was a big UK fan and acted accordingly.
On that day when I was to have both knees replaced at the same time — a rare experience, indeed, at that time — Dr. Hurley, who worked on one side of the operating table, came into the operating room with me not-so-anxiously awaiting the surgery. He had a big smile on his face and something that resembled tomfoolery.
I’ll never know why he saw fit to lean over the operating table when he did and where he did, but the necktie he was wearing fell over my face with a near-blinding reality. On that neckpiece was the disgusting resemblance of an Arkansas Razorback, the team’s mascot.
Dr. Hurley didn’t say anything — just that same opening smile — and I passed out before they did the same thing with knockout shots.
Nice and great guys — Dr. Mercer and Dr. Hurley — but they just didn’t appreciate sports superiority.
