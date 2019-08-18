The Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club are bringing their annual River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows, obedience trials and rally trials back to the Owensboro Convention Center on Thursday.
The shows run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 25.
Cindi Bosley, show chairwoman, said 3,073 dogs from across the United States and several countries will be coming to Owensboro for the show.
That's down from 3,304 last year.
But the Evansville Kennel Club, which was part of last year's show, isn't participating this year.
"Last year, we had two shows on Thursday," Bosley said. "This year, there's only one. Our numbers are up otherwise. Last year on Saturday, we had 826 dogs. This year, we have 928. On Sunday, we had 758. This year we have 863."
She said, "There's lots of competition with other dog shows this week. That spreads things pretty thin. But Atlanta isn't having their show in 2020. They're breaking it up into two shows on different weekends. We're excited about not having that competition."
Bosley said, "Next year, we're going to need more space in the convention center. We're looking forward to growth."
Last year, she said, "We had some of the top-ranked dogs in the country."
Bosley said some handlers bring 25 to 30 dogs to the show.
Others bring only one.
"One person is flying from California to Nashville and driving up with one dog and a trainer," Bosley said.
Dogs get points based on the number of other dogs they have defeated in competitions throughout the year, she said.
Friday After 5 is always a big draw for dog owners and trainers, who like to walk their dogs along the riverfront.
Bosley said people can watch grooming, conditioning and judging of the dogs in air-conditioned comfort.
Tickets are $5.
Children under 12 and adults 60 and over are admitted for $3.
Judges will be coming from Colorado, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Indiana and Kentucky.
In 2001, the Owensboro River City Kennel Club staged the city's first major dog show since 1993 at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
It was only two days then.
The show had been moved to Lexington in 1994, when the Executive Inn began to go downhill.
After then-owner John Bays made major improvements in 2000, the show returned the following year.
When the Executive Inn closed in 2008, the show moved to Evansville's Roberts Stadium.
That proved to be too expensive and the 2009 show was canceled.
From 2010 to 2012, it was at the Hines Center in Philpot.
The following year, the show moved to the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds, also in Philpot.
But when the convention center opened in 2014, the show returned to downtown, where it has been ever since.
