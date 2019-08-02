As swim season comes to an end, Combest Pool will be hosting its 15th annual Gone to the Dogs on Sunday.
The event, beginning at 6 p.m., marks the final day of public swimming at both Combest and Cravens pools, and the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is inviting dog-owners and their dogs to spend some pool time together.
Owensboro Assistant Recreation Facilities Manager Jennifer Hodges introduced the event, she said.
"I saw it in one of my aquatics magazines," she said. "I read about a pool in Evansville that had done it and I thought it was a cool idea that the community would really enjoy, so we tried it."
The community was receptive and it has become a major draw over the past 15 years. The event usually averages 65 plus dogs, but has had much higher turnouts, she said.
"It is something different to do if you are a dog owner," she said. "The families look forward to it and they can swim with their dog. We have had as many as 125 dogs."
Aside from swimming, the event will offer various contests, giveaways, prizes and multiple vendors related to the dog-owning lifestyle. The contests are one of the most entertaining parts, she said.
"Participants really look forward to the contests," she said. "We have some like best trick, fastest doggy paddle and an owner-dog look-alike contest. Some people really get into that one. Some will even dress their dogs up in the same swim attire (and) some actually look very similar. Another really popular contest is the best-shake contest where we judge the dog based off of its shake when it gets out of the pool. That is really entertaining."
While there won't be any trips to the Bahamas for contest winners, there will be a bevy of dog-related prizes, and maybe a golf pass or two, but most of the event is geared toward the night's four-legged guests of honor, she said.
"It is all dog-related," she said. "Treats, toys, maybe a new water or food dish. ... We have door prizes as well. Kentucky Animal Clinic always has giveaways for us to announce. They may have a dog-related basket and different things like that. We may also have some free golf passes and some Smothers Park memorabilia."
She said vendors include the Owensboro Humane Society, Daviess County Animal Shelter, PetSmart, Kentuckiana Animal Clinic and The Dapper Dog, and she is hoping that SparKY will have a booth as well.
Regular swim hours and $3 admission will apply on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Then, Gone to the Dogs will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., and admission is $8. Participants are also encouraged to bring a small bag of dry dog food that will be donated to the Owensboro Humane Society and the Daviess County Animal Shelter. For questions, contact Hodges at 270-687-8333.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
