As divided as we may be by lines drawn according to politics, religion or any of the other artificial "definitions" by which we label ourselves, there is one area in which we stand united:
We all believe we are a better-than-average driver.
The late comedian George Carlin once said, "Have you ever noticed, when you're driving, that anyone who is driving slower than you is an idiot ... and anyone driving faster than you is a maniac?!"
I'm not ordinarily in favor of calling people by unkind names, but the truth is that I've used both of those words while toodling around the streets of Owensboro. And a few other words as well.
As I make those observations about my fellow drivers, idiots and maniacs alike, I myself am driving at or just below the speed limit, obeying all traffic laws and courtesies. Because I am, of course, a better-than-average driver.
I remember sitting by a window in an airplane one time as it cruised in for a landing, flying above a major city for quite some time before approaching the airport. There was plenty of time to gaze down at the roads below, and I watched in fascination as hundreds of miniature cars made their way along the highways and navigated neighborhood streets.
From that vantage point high in the sky, it occurred to me that traffic accidents should never happen.
That is, if everyone were to stay in their lane, stop on red, proceed with caution on green, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, and otherwise -- oh, what a crazy thought -- just follow the rules.
We could use a little of that around here. Actually, a lot.
Just try merging onto What-Used-To-Be-The-Bypass these days. I know, I know; it's the responsibility of the person on the on-ramp to merge safely into the flow of traffic, which is not required to move into the left-hand lane, even though in my opinion that would be the courteous thing to do.
But good luck with that, seeing as how everyone is blowing down the road at 85-plus mph, not to mention tailgating so close that you couldn't squeeze a skateboard in between, much less a full-size vehicle.
It might be your first instinct to slow down and hope there is an opening coming up, but good luck with that, because chances are good that there is another vehicle riding your bumper right behind you, so you just close your eyes and plow ahead and hope for the best.
Not exactly a recipe for safety.
And there are certain intersections in Owensboro -- you know the ones -- where you had better not take the fact that your light has turned green as any kind of indication that it is now safe for you to proceed. Not if you value your life or your vehicle. No, if you're smart, you will sit there for that extra moment or two while at least one more car -- maybe more -- blazes through their own red light, presumably on their way to some sort of emergency.
All I've got to say about that is that there must be an awful lot of emergencies in this town, and there will be at least one more if you aren't careful in these situations.
Of course, no conversation about "traffic in Owensboro" would be complete without a mention of Kentucky 54.
Believe it or not, there actually is a speed limit on that highway. Not that most of us ever come anywhere near reaching it, as backed-up as traffic is, but some people, who apparently are more important than the rest of us, zoom from lane to lane as if each additional inch of progress will be rewarded with a gold medal at the finish line.
Assuming that most drivers know where they are going -- admittedly, this is giving some drivers a lot of undeserved credit -- here's an idea: Get in the lane you will ultimately need, as soon as you can safely do so, stay in that lane until you reach your destination, and then safely turn off. See how easy that is?
See how safe that is?
See how much more likely it is that you and everyone else will get home that night to tell your family and loved ones about your non-eventful commute that was absent of both idiots and morons?
