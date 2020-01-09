How long has it been since you saw a donkey basketball game?
Messenger-Inquirer files show that Calhoun Elementary advertised one in October 2018.
But the last reference I can find for a donkey basketball game in Owensboro was at the Sportscenter in February 1976.
That's 44 years ago.
Surely, you remember donkey basketball?
It's played just like regular basketball. Except the players ride donkeys.
You don't have to dribble the ball.
You just have to persuade your donkey to get close enough to the basket so you can take a shot.
That means there's a lot of passing.
And a lot of loose balls.
The sport grew out of the Great Depression when people were looking for cheap ways to have fun.
The first donkey sport mentioned in Owensboro was a donkey softball game in August 1939.
You got off the donkey to bat, but you had to ride it around the bases.
And everybody but the pitcher had to stay mounted as they fielded the ball.
Donkey basketball got here in 1940.
It's been 60 years or more since I saw my first -- and last -- donkey basketball game.
But I remember it fondly.
The PTA at Blandville Elementary School down in Ballard County brought the donkeys in as a fundraiser.
And the gym was packed that night in the late '50s.
It was teachers against administrators.
I guess they imported some administrators from other schools to have enough for a team.
I don't remember much about that game other than how hilarious it was watching those people try to get those donkeys to go where they wanted them to.
Blandville Elementary School closed decades ago.
And the town itself -- one of the oldest in western Kentucky -- virtually disappeared a few years later.
I guess we were less busy in the '50s.
At least, there seemed to be a lot more community events like donkeyball back then.
And they were sure fun.
