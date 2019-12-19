Chase Allen Simmons, who was a juvenile when he was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two teens in Whitesville, made his first open appearance on the charges Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court.
Simmons, 18, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144, was charged with killing Jasper Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, on June 1 at a yard party in Whitesville. Detectives believe Brown was the intended target. Winstead was standing near Brown and was also killed by gunfire.
A third person, Tyler Glover, was also shot and was treated for injuries. Simmons was charged with second-degree assault for shooting Glover.
Since Simmons was a juvenile when the incident occurred, his name was kept confidential until he was transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court. Simmons did not speak at the hearing. Simmons' attorney, Pat Flaherty, pleaded not guilty on Simmons' behalf. Bond was set at $75,000 case.
Simmons will next appear in court in late January.
