State Treasurer Allison Ball has created a five-member Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission that includes Dan Douglas, president of the Owensboro-based Junior Achievement of West Kentucky.
Douglas said the new board is scheduled to meet for the first time on Tuesday in Frankfort.
He said he's hoping the commission will support legislation to create financial literacy programs in all 173 school districts in the state and make those programs a requirement for graduation.
Currently, Douglas said, 140,000 students in Kentucky are participating in JA programs.
But state records show there were 648,369 students in kindergarten through high school during the 2018-19 school year.
"My vision is to do a better job of financial literacy as early as kindergarten," Douglas said,
He said 100,000 students in 25 western Kentucky counties are currently enrolled in JA programs.
That's about 20 percent of the total, Douglas said.
In Daviess County, 55 percent are enrolled in JA programs each year, he said.
But all students locally are exposed to JA at some point between kindergarten and senior year, Douglas said.
The commission's marching orders include "developing and implementing plans to improve the financial literacy of all Kentuckians, but most specifically for those who fall into six target communities: Kentuckians with disabilities, aging Kentuckians, commonwealth employees, low-income families, students and veterans and military personnel."
Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau said 17.2 percent of Kentuckians lived below the poverty line, making it the fifth poorest state.
Douglas said studies have found that most Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $1,000 emergency without using a credit card or borrowing money.
He said if people can get out of debt, the interest they'll be saving will be like a pay raise.
"I am proud of the selections I have made for the Financial Empowerment Commission," Ball said in a news release. "These appointees are highly qualified and each bring a unique perspective" to the commission.
The other four members are Abdullah Al-Bahrani of Fort Thomas, director of the Northern Kentucky University Center for Economic Education; Edward King of Louisville, an attorney whose practice areas include bankruptcy, digital currency, lending and finance; David Sandlin of Walton, who teaches business at Walton-Verona High School; and Carolyn Wheeler of Lexington, who works with the Human Development Institute at the University of Kentucky.
Douglas said the commission will not receive any tax dollars.
Ball managed to secure funding from Kentucky credit unions, he said.
She received the power to create the commission when House Bill 139, which passed with unanimous bipartisan support, became law last month.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.