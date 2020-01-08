For the past year, the Daviess County Complete Count Committee has created awareness and fine-tuned plans in an effort to count every resident in the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census.
Soon, it will be time to put into practice the many ideas CCC members have discussed.
On Monday, the CCC's communications and marketing committee emailed its plan of action to the entire group, and the CCC will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at Audubon Area Community Services, 1700 W. Fifth St. That meeting is expected to be the last for the entire committee.
"It's getting mighty close," said Keith Sanders, CCC chairman. "We're at that point where a lot of things will come together that people have been working on."
Sometime in March, residents will receive an invitation to complete census forms online -- a first for the census -- or with a paper questionnaire. April 1 is census day.
Those who don't fill out the survey will receive reminder postcards, letters and surveys through April 27. After that, a census employee will visit every home that hasn't responded.
During the last census, 82% of the county's residents completed their census forms without extra efforts, such as door-to-door visits. This year, however, the CCC's stretch goal is 90%.
Historically, undercounted populations include minority groups, people living in housing complexes, foreign-born residents, preschool children and homeless residents.
For each person who goes uncounted, Kentucky loses $2,021 per year for a decade.
Once the census is underway, organizations and agencies have agreed to pitch in to ensure everyone is counted. For example, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County will host a genealogy event focused on completing the census.
CCC members have been working with Daviess County Public Schools in the hopes of using the school district's web- and tech-enabled buses to visit mobile home parks and other locations where people may need assistance completing the census.
" ... We are working with the other school systems in Owensboro to hold census events at their local schools, encouraging parents, faculty, and staff to complete the census on site," the CCC's plan of action said.
In the coming months, Junior Achievement volunteers will include information about the upcoming census in their presentations to students.
CCC members will ask businesses to post census messaging on their digital message boards throughout Owensboro.
Sanders encourages other organizations and agencies to help. He made a special appeal to nonprofit leaders who work daily with vulnerable populations that are less likely to be counted.
He wants homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, churches, food pantries, soup kitchens and clothes closets across the county to join the effort.
"We need to make it known we are available to help to any extent we can," Sanders said of the CCC. "If anyone has an idea, we want to hear it."
Any agency or nonprofit that wants to discuss hosting a census-related event should contact Sanders at ksanders@lahef.org or by phone at 270-685-5707 or 270-314-6362.
In December, Danielle Clore, CEO of the Kentucky Nonprofit Network, made a presentation to Owensboro nonprofits at the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra. Clore encouraged nonprofits to help with the census.
"These dollars are vital," Clore told nonprofit leaders. "(The census) has implications from Washington to your state legislature."
She encouraged nonprofits to place computers in their lobbies so staff could help residents fill out census forms.
KNN has launched a Kentucky Counts campaign, which has resources for its members.
Sanders feels the county's efforts are coming together nicely. He praised CCC members who have been faithful to attend meetings and search for community partnerships.
To reach the CCC's stretch goal of 90% will take an all-out effort, he said.
"We've rounded second base, if you will," Sanders said of the upcoming census. "We are a can-do community. ... It's an opportunity for the community to come together for something we all agree on."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
