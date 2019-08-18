Brad Witherspoon, a salesman for Heidelberg Distributing Co., was diagnosed with brain and lung cancer.
And friends from Madisonville, Henderson and Bowling Green will be joining friends in Owensboro for Spoon's Big Damn Fundraiser, a pub crawl in downtown Owensboro from 11 a.m. on Aug. 24 to 2 a.m. on Aug. 25, to raise money for his medical expenses.
"We have six stops on the crawl," Matthew Hudson, who organized the event, said Wednesday. "Hopefully, we'll raise a lot of money for Spoon."
The name plays off Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, which will be performing in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that night.
"That name just fits perfectly," Hudson said.
A portion of the ticket sales for the show will go toward the fundraiser.
Hudson said things kick off with an 11 a.m. brunch party with a Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar at Lure Seafood and Grille in the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Downtown Owensboro/Waterfront.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the fund drive.
Bar Louie will be donating 10% of its sales that day.
Mellow Mushroom will donate all the proceeds of its sales of two craft beers that day, Hudson said.
The Hall of Fame is having a pre-party featuring the Gaslight Boys at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby before the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band performance in Woodward Theatre.
Carly Smith, marketing director for the Hall of Fame, said 10% of all drink sales, all of the featured craft beer sales and a portion of ticket sales for the show will be donated.
CYO Brewing and Ten.O.Six will each donate 10% of their sales after the performance.
They are the two stops on the After Party Pub Crawl, Hudson said.
Three craft beer distributors -- Heidelberg, Goodwood and Rhinegeist -- are also donating to the fund, he said.
Hudson said, "This is going to be pretty laid back. It's an all-day marathon. But people don't have to make every stop."
He said, "We're putting this event on to showcase the city of Owensboro and its compassion to come together in support one of the brightest minds and souls around, all while showing how a tight-knit craft beer community can throw one hell of a party for one of our brothers."
Tickets for the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band concert are $20.50.
They're available at: bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
