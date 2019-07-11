Sept. 14 is going to be a big day in downtown Owensboro.
The Owensboro Air Show will start about noon and last until 4 p.m.
And then, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will launch a Downtown ROMP festival on its outdoor stage with four bands, starting about 4:30 p.m. and lasting until about 10:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said ticket holders can sit in the facility's lawn area and watch the air show if they want.
She said VIP ticket holders will have access to the third floor Independence Bank Event Room.
The room's large balcony offers good views of the river and the air show, Smith said.
Tickets are $200, but corporate group rates are also offered, she said.
The tickets include a catered meal and hors d’oeuvres.
The festival lineup includes:
-- Dustbowl Revival, a 12-year-old eight-piece California band that features both string and brass instruments. It plays a combination of swing, bluegrass, jazz and Americana.
-- Scythian, a 15-year-old Celtic/Celtic rock band based in the Washington, D.C., metro area.
-- Rumpke Mountain Boys, a progressive band that calls its sound "Cincinnati trashgrass."
-- Hogslop String Band, a 10-year-old Nashville-based old-time string band that includes a washtub bass among its instruments.
All four bands have performed at ROMP, Smith said.
"They're mostly progressive bands," she said. "But they're all high-energy bands. It's a good mix."
Smith said food and beverage vendors will be inside the festival area, which should hold 1,500 people.
She said "Top Gun," the 1986 movie starring Tom Cruise, will run continuously during the air show in Woodward Theatre for ticket holders who want to go inside, cool off and watch all or part of the film.
Smith said the Hall of Fame wanted to take advantage of the air show crowds with the festival.
Last year, an estimated 35,000 people were downtown watching the air show on the Saturday of the three-day event.
But that included a performance by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.