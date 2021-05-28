Dream Riders of Kentucky will be holding a horse show this weekend to celebrate the recent achievements of its riders.
Dream Riders of Kentucky uses horses as a therapy tool for disabled area children. The nonprofit, which started in 2003, began helping about 10 children per week and has grown to more than 300 children since.
Sandy Webster, director of Dream Riders of Kentucky, said that she’s excited to see the riders show what they’ve been learning recently.
“It’s really incredible to see what these riders can do,” she said.
There will also be a ceremony for Adam Schrock, a long-time rider who died this year at 15. An American flag quilt, donated by the Schrock family, will be placed at the barn’s entrance to honor his memory. Adam always rode with an American flag in his hand.
Bryan Schrock, Adam’s father, said that Adam had been participating in Dream Riders since he was 3 years old.
“Dream Riders let him experience what the world sees as normal,” Bryan Schrock said. “It’s just a really special place.”
Allison Schrock, Adam’s mother, said that Dream Riders is something that Adam looked forward to every week.
“He benefited from Dream Riders in so many ways,” Allison Schrock said. “His self-confidence, his core strength. It’s amazing what they did for him.”
Along with the physical benefits that riding horses bring to the children, Bryan Schrock said that there’s an emotional boost, too.
“It gives these kids a sense of belonging,” Bryan Schrock said.
Webster said that the last show was restricted to family and friends of the riders due to COVID-19, but that they are opening this show to the public now that restrictions are being lifted and cases continue to drop.
There will be 46 riders showcasing their abilities at Saturday’s show. The riders will play games involving their horses and their parents.
The riders also were able to choose what they feel has been their greatest accomplishment of the semester and showcase it in front of their parents and all attendees.
“It really gives the riders a chance to strut their stuff and show what they’ve learned,” Webster said.
Along with the riders, there are going to be many volunteers at the show, she said.
“We’re always looking for volunteers,” she said. “We are a completely volunteer-driven organization.”
The horse show run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at 4705 Winkler Road in Philpot.
