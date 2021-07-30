Dream Riders of Kentucky will be holding a Celebration of Achievement this weekend to showcase what their riders have learned through the semester.
Dream Riders uses horses as a therapy tool for disabled area children. The nonprofit, which started in 2003, began helping about 10 children per week and has grown to more than 300. They also work with seniors to improve their physical and mental health.
According to Sandy Webster, Dream Riders’ executive director, the organization has seen 400% growth since January 2020.
“We’re growing all the time because of word of mouth and changing people’s lives,” Webster said.
This weekend’s event is beach-themed. There will be beach-related games throughout the day for the riders and their families.
Along with the games, Dream Riders will be retiring one of their longtime therapy horses, Bandit. He has been with Dream Riders for 15 years. The retirement ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Each rider will then have the opportunity to show off what they feel has been their biggest achievement.
There will be a total of 49 riders participating, ranging in age from 7 to 76.
The public is invited to attend the free show.
“We just ask people to come with a big smile, encouragement, and cheer everybody on,” Webster said.
Webster said there will be nearly 50 volunteers at the show.
“All of our volunteers are very actively engaged with the riders,” Webster said.
According to Webster, most of their volunteers don’t come in with prior equine experience. The organization offers extensive training on horses and communication.
Dream Riders offers monthly volunteer training, and the next session is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 14.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Dream Riders at 270-613-0079, email at dream ridersofkentucky@gmail.com, or visit dreamridersofky.org.
Dream Riders’ Celebration of Achievement event will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at 4705 Winkler Road in Philpot.
“It’ll be a lovely, relaxing, and fun day in the country,” Webster said.
