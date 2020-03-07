One of the weird things about me that nobody knows is that I really like it when someone else drives.
Don’t get me wrong; I like to drive, especially on long trips when I can hook up my phone so that my music library plays over the radio, and I sing loud although not particularly well for mile after mile and song after song, hitting the high notes right along with the best of them.
But the reason I like it when someone else drives is that I can look out the window.
Again! Don’t get me wrong! I look out the window, or at least the windshield, when I am behind the steering wheel, but I am talking about looking out the side windows with time to study the scenery and really admire that pretty bush or try to figure out what they’re building over there where the drug store used to be or making a mental note to stop by that interesting-looking boutiquey place or wondering where the person standing at the bus stop is going.
And so it was that I was looking out the window while riding with a friend a couple of weeks ago when I saw a squirrel.
But not just any squirrel! This squirrel was pure white, snow white.
“Look!” I cried. “A white squirrel!”
“An albino,” my friend said, and I’m sure she was right about that.
“I’ve never seen such a white squirrel,” I marveled. “I’ve seen those blonde, cream-colored squirrels over at Legion Park, but there aren’t as many as there used to be. I guess they all got bred out with the grey squirrels.”
“I suppose,” my friend agreed, clearly not as interested in squirrels as I am.
But now I was thinking about the black squirrels I had seen when visiting a friend in Maryland. She had told me that someone — the Canadian government, I think? — had presented them to the zoo in Washington, D.C., as a gift, but they escaped and now there were black squirrels all over the place.
I don’t know if that’s true or not, but it’s a rumor worth spreading.
I’ve also seen reddish-colored squirrels out west, and they are pretty, but to be honest, my very favorite is actually the grey squirrels that we have right here.
I used to have squirrels in the backyard at my old house. My squirrels loved me and I loved them. I fed them every day and they were fat. I used to buy corn on the cob for them — the kind that you feed to horses — but they scattered the empty cobs all over the yard so I started buying the loose corn. This came in big heavy sacks, and it is proof of how much I liked my squirrels that I lugged these 50-pound sacks up two flights of stairs from the garage to the backyard.
I always wanted to train my squirrels to come and eat out of my hand but I never did. This was because I did not want the squirrels to trust me too much, lest they become lazy and careless around me and, by extension, my dogs.
Dazy was notorious for catching squirrels, bunnies, birds, opossums, moles and any other critter that wandered into our yard with its guard down. As far as I know, Rufus has never caught anything, but then again, I don’t want him to.
When I was a little girl, my next door neighbor — Mr. Johnson — had trained a squirrel to take peanuts from his hand. He let me do that one day, cautioning me to hold very still and not to make any sudden moves, nor to try to touch or pet the squirrel.
So maybe that’s where my fondness for squirrels began.
When I was a little older, my dog Husker caught a squirrel. I heard all the neighborhood kids screaming and raced down the street to rescue the squirrel, but instead of yanking the dog off the squirrel, I yanked the squirrel from the dog’s mouth.
This was a mistake.
Husker gave up his prize without too much of a fuss, but the squirrel, not knowing I was on his side, chomped into my finger. I mean, really crunched down.
I won’t go into detail, but this escapade ended badly for the squirrel, and I wasn’t doing so well myself. Having recently read “Old Yeller,” I was convinced I would die of rabies — not a happy thought for a 10-year-old girl.
My Mom called the doctor and they said just to wash it off and put a band-aid on the bite, and that was pretty much the end of that.
I still have the scars — there are two, top teeth and bottom teeth — and I guess as far as scars go, mine are pretty cool.
There are no squirrels where I live now. Not a single one. I guess maybe there are no nut trees or whatever you need in an environment to sustain a squirrel population.
I miss them, though.
So let me know if you are willing to drive around town and let me sit beside you and look out the window, watching for squirrels.
