The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has awarded Sen. Matt Castlen with the 2020 Kentucky Chamber MVP Award.
The award was given to Castlen, an Owensboro Republican, by Kentucky Chamber Director of Political Affairs Travis Burton on Wednesday in recognition of Castlen’s championing Senate Bill 173 in the 2020 Kentucky General Assembly.
The bill, which was overwhelmingly passed by the General Assembly, expands employer-sponsored substance use disorder treatment options granting employers the ability to aid employees with “job-saving” treatment while protecting themselves through offering treatment options. The purpose of the bill is about second chances, Castlen said.
“I worked with the chamber with the goal of designing a bill that gives an employee a second chance,” he said. “Through the employee following the guidelines presented after being admitted to a certified rehab facility, the employer has coverage to keep the employee’s job open so that when they have overcome this hurdle in their lives they still have a job, provide for their families, maintain their self-worth and allow them to keep moving in life without throwing the keys away on them.”
Each year the state chamber monitors the progress of bills that create a better business climate and advance Kentucky’s place in being desirable for business.
The Chamber tracks how each legislator votes on these bills with the MVP award being given to those legislators that not only have a business-friendly voting record, but also go out of their way to support or oppose an issue critical to Kentucky’s business climate.
The passing of the bill placed the Cabinet for Health and Human Services, in conjunction with the Office of Drug Control Policy, in charge of “promulgating any administrative regulations” necessary to implement an employer-facilitated substance use disorder treatment program for employees who have failed an employment-related drug screen.
Aside from language specifying the specifics of an employer maintaining records in relation to treatment and potential payment options, it offers one major protection for those employers that utilize and are in compliance with the policy. According to the bill, “the employer shall not be liable for a civil action alleging negligent hiring, negligent retention or negligent supervision for a negligent act by the employee as a result of the employee’s substance use disorder.”
The bill further protects employers participating in the “drug education and substance use disorder treatment program,” by not allowing their participation to be, “admissible as evidence in an action against the employer, the employer’s agent or the employer’s employee.”
This program is officially up and running and will serve as another front in the battle against addiction, Castlen said.
“Saying that small business is the backbone of America is thrown around loosely,” he said. “Over 70% of jobs in our area are small businesses and it is individual people who are taking the risk and wearing multiple hats that go out there and try to provide for their employees so they can provide for their family. I was excited to work with the chamber on this and work on a piece of legislation that will affect a lot of people and give them a second chance because we want people to beat drug addiction. It is destroying this country and it will take all of us to beat it. It will take the churches, the workplace, the families and all of us striving to overcome this hurdle that we have in modern-day America.”
