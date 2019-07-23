Dugan Best seeking ways to attract more youth to facility

A crowd of city and civic leaders along with concerned citizens gathered Monday evening at Dugan Best Recreation Center to discuss ways the facility could attract more of the city's youth as it begins later operational hours.
Parks and Recreation Director Amanda Rogers and Dugan Best Recreation Supervisor Michael Gray led the conversation themed around three topics -- programs, operational hours and equipment the facility could add.
"It's all about providing a safe place with programs, activities and amenities that draw people in," Rogers said. "It gives people a sense of community, a sense of place and opportunities they might not have if they were going to a home after school with no parents there."
The meeting was in response to My Brother's Keeper, a local activist group, that has called upon city officials to take measures to stem the violence within Owensboro. So far this year, there have been five murders within the city and two in the county, bringing the total number of gun-related homicides in Daviess County up to seven -- higher already than the total number from last year.
One of the actions put in place by the city was extending the hours of Dugan Best, which started on Monday night, in an effort to give youth a supervised place to hang out longer rather than gathering along the neighborhood's streets.
The community center's hours changed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m for the remainder of the summer. When school begins, the hours will run from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The community center is looking to add programs that will benefit the teens such as having volunteers who provide homework help and making job applications available from nearby retail stores and restaurants.
Gray said he's reached out to the Brescia University about having its women basketball players volunteer for the homework program.
"Another thing we're trying to do is teach the kids how to fill out applications," Gray said. "My other job is to go down on Parrish (Avenue), find those jobs down there and bring those applications in here."
Tim Collier, the founder of My Brother's Keeper, was among the audience members.
Collier said he's also approached the city about rethinking its curfew to an earlier time for minors.
Currently, the city's ordinance states, "A parent is prohibited from letting a minor be in or upon a public place between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. during any day of the week."
"It's hard on the police force; it's hard on the residents that live around here," Collier said. "…You got 200 to 300 kids that are just hanging out sometimes and there's only so much the police department can do when there's a rule there as far as that curfew."
LeKisha Hall, an audience member who lives nearby on 10th Street, said many of the neighborhood's youth hang out in front of her house because there's no place for them to go.
She said she keeps tabs on her daughters but there are numerous parents who don't.
"When I say stuff to them, they're never disrespectful," Hall said. "We need to step up; parents need to step up and go out the door, sit and talk to them … they need us. They're crying out for us."
Dugan Best offers a weight room with a new treadmill, a teen room with a 65-inch TV, a gymnasium, billiards, ping-pong, free Wi-Fi and two public computers. Other mentioned new activities include cooking and dance classes.
All of the services are free but parents are asked to fill out a card with contact and address information.
The audience members also requested the city do a better job of notifying the youth and their parents about events and activities happening at Dugan Best. They suggested emailing or text messaging as the best ways to communicate.
As the community center implements the new programs and activities, Rogers said the new hours will only remain if the response is there from the youth.
"We're going to do that on a trial basis to see if our services are used," Rogers said. "If people are coming through our doors, we're going to talk about having this as a permanent situation."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
