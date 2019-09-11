Judge Lisa P. Jones
June 26 session
• Isaiah M. Green, 22, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, amended down to reckless driving and fined $75.
• Cheyenne T. Crowe, 23, of the 3400 block of Arlington Drive, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to three days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Daniel M. Burlew II
June 28 session
• Christopher F. Gould, 31, of the 2800 block of Asbury Court, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 30 days. Sentenced to 96 hours in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Anteimo Zamorano, 53, of the 600 block of Poindexter Street, amended up, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Dequalis T. Hayden, 22, unknown address, dismissed.
Judge David C. Payne
July 1 session
• Clifford H. McNab, 62, of the 500 block of West 12th Street, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Veronica J. Glenn, 32, of the 3000 block of Allen Street, fined $889 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Lisa P. Jones
July 3 session
• Amy M. Mason, 36, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Dennys F. Majia-Bonilla, 32, of Alamo, Tennessee, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Kane Emerson, 21, of the 1800 block of Sunset Drive, waived to grand jury.
• Tyler P. Gill, 23, of the 5500 block of Kentucky 144, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge David C. Payne
July 8 session
• Jillian M. Nesmith, 42, of the 300 block of East 22nd Street, fined $869 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Lisa P. Jones
July 10 session
• Austin M. Farriss, 28, of the 3300 block of Christie Place, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Cameron D. Riddle, 26, unknown address, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to nine days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Robert S. Kamuf, 31, of the 5600 block of Haycraft Road, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Najee T. Johnson, 27, of the 1600 block of East 17th Street, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to one day in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Daniel M. Burlew
July 12 session
• Tyler A. Maffia, 21, of the 700 block of Wandering Lane, fined $789 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to two days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Christopher L. Gillihan, 37, of the 2200 block of Pensive Court, amended up, fined $1,069 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 24 months. Sentenced to 53 days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
Judge Lisa P. Jones
July 17 session
• Dennis W. Kiper, 67, of the 2500 block of Landing Terrace, fined $819 and placed on two years of probation. License suspended for 90 days. Sentenced to seven days in jail and ordered to attend substance abuse counseling.
• Marvin Dean, 58, of Lewisport, waived to grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.