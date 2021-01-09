I’ve stood there; stood right there.
The image on my television screen was familiar to me as it showed a crowd — a mob — swarming around the corner of the Capitol, its iconic dome rising majestically in the background.
I watched in horrified disbelief as our nation’s worst nightmare came true and played out in real time before our eyes: Thugs smashing windows as they attempted
to disrupt the orderly processes set forth by the Constitution of the United States
of America.
The “United” part seems pretty shaky at the moment.
There are no words big enough to encompass the spectrum of emotions that washed over me like … like what? Like amber waves of grain?
I just kept thinking, I’ve stood right there.
I stood there only a little more than a year ago, happy and content, humming to myself on a blue sky summer day:
“My country! ’Tis of thee, sweet land of liberty; of thee I sing.”
Yes, I really do sing to myself.
And yes, my eyes really do fill with tears when I think of the noble ideals on which my country was founded. As flawed and imperfect as we are, I still believe in my heart that “We the People” are the most powerful words on which any nation was ever created, that the values that truly make this country great will prevail.
I stood right there. God willing, I will stand there again someday.
But now … right now … now is the moment in which each of us must determine where we stand.
