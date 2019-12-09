Ealum staying on to build next OPD command staff

Changes in the way the state calculates pension payments prompted several retirements at both the Owensboro Police Department and Owensboro Fire Department, including city Fire Chief Steve Mitchell.
OPD Chief Art Ealum said last week he also came close to retiring over the changes that will result in him losing about $5,000 a year in retirement payments, and he will have to work at least a few years more to make up what he will lose.
"Up to last week, I was contemplating leaving," Ealum said Thursday. But he said he decided to remain as chief in order to help prepare officers for future command staff positions.
"If I were to leave, with the way the position (of police chief) is set up for the city of Owensboro, we would have no one who would qualify," based on years of command staff experience, Ealum said. His retirement would have required the city to look for an external candidate to lead the department.
"I couldn't do that," he said.
Staying with the department now, Ealum said, gives him, "the opportunity to mold and shape the up-and-coming command staff. I just couldn't see taking that away from them because of money."
The department recently had two command staff retirements. Major Gordon Black retired as head of support services and Lt. Col. Jeff Speed, the department's deputy chief, retired as well. The department recently promoted J.D Winkler to major to head the patrol division, and David Powell to major to head support services.
The retirement changes affect state workers who have already reached retirement eligibility based on years of service and had selected the option of having their spouse continue to receive their pension payments after the retiree's death. The changes go into effect Jan. 1, so employees at retirement eligibility who didn't retire before then would have lost money in monthly retirement payments and would have had to work additional years to make up the difference.
"Departments are losing entire command staffs over pension issues over the last few years," Ealum said.
In addition to promoting a second lieutenant to major, OPD also promoted two new lieutenants and two sergeants. The position of deputy chief will remain open for a while while the new majors and lieutenants adjust to their responsibilities, Ealum said.
"It's not fair to the organization or to someone promoted to major to say, 'Uou've been major for a week, now you're deputy chief,'" Ealum said. "That's setting people up to fail.
"When lieutenants get promoted, they realize how much (a major) did for this organization," he said. "There's a learning curve and a big dose of reality. ... The goal is to work with the two majors and some of the lieutenants because they too could rise and apply for the deputy chief's spot."
About half of the officer staff have five or fewer years of service at OPD. Some of those had previous careers at other law enforcement agencies, so their time with those other departments counts toward their retirement. An officer in the "tier I" retirement plan can retire after 20 years of service. Because of changes in the retirement plans, officers tend to retire once they reach 20 years, Ealum said.
The state's retirement system adjusts its retirement calculations every five years. Ealum said there will likely be another wave of retirements when the calculation is redone five years from now.
"There's no way we are going to draw more money," Ealum said. "... We are going to take the same hit, or worse, which is going to cause the same mass exodus again.
"Increased pay for officers has to happen," he said.
Leaving now over losses to his retirement plan would have hampered officers looking to be promoted to command positions, Ealum said.
"We have a number of qualified people who deserve the opportunity to be promoted," Ealum said. "I certainly wasn't going to be the reason for the city to go outside" to find a new chief.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
