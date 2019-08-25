Ealum to head Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police

Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum has been selected as president of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
The association, which advocates on behalf of law enforcement on public policy, accredits police and sheriff's departments, and provides training for law enforcement officers, chose Ealum at president at the organization's recent convention in Owensboro. Ealum was selected in a vote by the association's membership.
Ealum, who began his career at OPD in 1991 and has been police chief since 2012, is the first black police chief in Owensboro's history and is the first black president of the association.
"It is a special honor in that I'm the first, and more so, I don't think anybody really knew," Ealum said in a recent interview. He said he discovered he was the association's first black president while doing research on past leaders of the organization.
"It's something to celebrate, but people don't even pay attention to it," he said.
Shawn Butler, executive director of the Association of Chiefs of Police, said Ealum "was elected by his peers" because of his "knowledge, his professionalism and his leadership ability."
"He's the leader of one of the larger (police) departments in the state," Butler said. "He's a good leader, and the members recognize that quality."
Ealum said the organization is focused on issues such as how changes in the state pension system might affect law enforcement officers, which in turn affects officer retention. Previously, law enforcement leaders have said concerns about changes to the pension system has prompted some officers to retire.
"We want to continue to maintain our voice, and obviously the pension is a concern for all employees in the Kentucky Employee Retirement System," Ealum said. The organization also plans to keep advocating to "make sure policies that affect us are more beneficial."
"We need to do things to help us retain people," he said.
Ealum said he was honored to be selected to lead the organization.
"It's a great honor, especially when I never considered myself a politician to run for anything," Ealum said. "But when a group of your peers selects you, it makes you feel proud and it humbles you.
"I have (law enforcement) connections across the state, and they do the right thing all the time," he said. "It's not about Art Ealum, it's about what I can do for them as law enforcement professionals."
Of being the association's first black president, Ealum said, "as divisive as our country is at this moment, whatever I do, I hope to inspire others ... If we are trying to recruit from diverse populations, people need to see people that look like them in leadership roles."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
