The Daviess County Fire Department's East County Station, which was heavily damaged by a lightning strike and fire in July, could be ready for occupancy by Thanksgiving, the department's new fire chief said recently.
The July 2 fire broke out after lightning struck the building or near it. The fire heavily damaged the station's attic, and the entire facility sustained heat and water damage. Electrical equipment throughout the building was damaged.
"How (the lightning) entered the building, they were never able to determine," or they haven't yet shared the source with local officials, County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said.
On Tuesday, workers had finished installing new cabinets and were beginning to paint, said Smith.
"They are actually moving along pretty well," Smith said. The station has all new electrical wiring and drywall.
Many electrical issues caused by the power surge were found early on. For example, the station's pumper truck has a plug-in battery charger to keep its own battery charged and to charge equipment such as flashlights. The charger was plugged in at the station during the lightning strike and was damaged.
"We did have an issue with the battery charging system, where it was plugged in, but that has all been replaced," Smith said. "We haven't had any new issues since then."
Not every piece of electrical equipment has been tested because power has not yet been restored to the building. For example, the station's extractor, which cleans firefighter turnout gear, hasn't been tested yet.
"Most things have been replaced," Smith said. "… We have been able to narrow down what was good and what was bad."
The cost of the repairs to the station range between $300,000 and $350,000, County Treasurer Jim Hendrix said. The overwhelming majority of the repair cost is being covered by insurance, he said.
Officials said previously they anticipated the repairs would take two to five months. Smith said he is optimistic the station will be ready for occupancy by late November.
"I think it will be well before Thanksgiving … (or) at least in that ballpark," when the station is occupied, Smith said.
In the meantime, east county crews are continuing to work out of the Thurston Volunteer Fire Department station.
"Thurston has been great," Smith said. "Chief Bob Newman and his (staff) have been more than accommodating to us. It has gone better than we could ever imagine."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
