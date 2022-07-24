Although every kid has a dream growing up, very few actually reach their dream. Michael Eaves, a native of White Plains, is living out his dream of being a sports broadcaster for ESPN.
Growing up in White Plains as the son of James and Elsie Eaves, where the population is around 800, big dreams were hard to follow. Being one of the few black residents in the town made big dreams harder to reach, but Eaves didn’t let that stop him.
“I had big aspirations, but my aspirations back then were to go to like Atlanta or Charlotte or Dallas and become the local sportscaster,” he said. “To reach ESPN, the pinnacle of sportscasting around the world, honestly that is the equivalent of going from White Plains to playing in the NBA or being on the PGA Tour and winning like four major champions. It puts into perspective what I have done, but honestly, I’ve always expected the best.”
Sports have been a part of Eaves’ life since he was five years old and started playing baseball. Then at 10 years old, his love for sports as a fan got a boost.
“My dad bought us one of those big satellite dishes you put in your back yard and with that, I was able to watch sporting events all night long when I got home from school,” said Eaves.
High school sports were a very big influence during his school years, especially the rivalry between South Hopkins and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
“North dominated, and there was one year when I was young, I think I may have been in junior high, that South beat Madisonville to win a district championship,” said Eaves. “Beyond that, it was always the University of Kentucky.”
He said he could always watch every University of Kentucky game and that the Cats were like the Lakers to him growing up.
In high school at South Hopkins, he played basketball and was on the golf team.
“Two of the four years I was there, I was the only guy on the team,” said Eaves about his time on the golf team.
One of the major sports influences growing up was being able to see Rex Chapman play in Owensboro during his senior year in high school.
When Eaves graduated from South Hopkins and went to the University of Kentucky, he decided to major in journalism.
“I thought that was the next best thing,” said Eaves. “If I can’t be the athlete, I can be someone who talks about them.”
He ended up being a part of a fellowship program with the local CBS affiliate in Lexington, WKYT.
“I ended up getting a job there right before my senior classes started, and I worked that job for two semesters, and when I graduated, they gave me a full-time news producing job,” said Eaves.
Not even a year later, he turned that into a sports reporter and sports producing job. He stayed in Lexington for seven years working for WKYT. He worked as an anchor and reporter for Al Jazeera American and spent time at Fox Sports in Memphis before covering the Lakers, Clippers, and Dodgers in Los Angeles.
In 2015, Eaves joined ESPN in Connecticut, where he is an anchor on ESPN’s SportsCenter, and covers just about every sport. But he specializes in the NBA and golf.
While he had dreamed of working for ESPN since starting in journalism, after a while the dream was pushed to the back of his mind.
“When I moved on and focused on something else, I ended up being where I wanted to be 15 years ago,” he said.
Coming from a small town in Kentucky and getting the chance to work on a network like ESPN seems unheard of, said Eaves. He hopes people will see him on television and think, ‘If he came from White Plains and is on ESPN, then anything is possible.’ ”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.