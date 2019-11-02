Vivek Sarin, interim secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, brought his Business and Community Forum to Owensboro on Friday to meet with local political and business leaders at the Commerce Center, 200 E. Third St.
"We can't do anything without strong partnerships," he told them. "Our predecessors didn't get out around the state. But you have to meet your customers and build relationships."
Sarin gave those attending the meeting his personal cell number and asked them to call him directly about problems.
Mayor Tom Watson told Sarin that in the past it's seemed like there was a wall around Elizabethtown that state officials couldn't get over to visit western Kentucky.
Sarin said 66% of business expansions come from existing companies in the state.
Those businesses have to be taken care of them to keep them happy, he said.
The other 34% come from other companies in the United States and around the world that are expanding.
Sarin said China is a leading producer of electric vehicles. And Kentucky officials are hoping to land one those plants in the state.
Kentucky, Sarin said, is best known internationally for Kentucky Fried Chicken, bourbon, the Kentucky Derby and Muhammad Ali.
But, he said, "No state makes more automobiles per capita than Kentucky or more aerospace components. And we're the international center for logistics."
Sarin said many people believe that his cabinet decides where companies will locate new plants. That's not true, he said.
"The customer is king in deciding where they want to locate," Sarin said.
Kentucky is trying to lure companies from Illinois, which he said isn't a business-friendly state.
Nine billboards with that message have gone up on Interstate 57 and Interstate 24 in Illinois in recent weeks, Sarin said.
There are 265 companies in Kentucky with headquarters in Illinois, he said, and Kentucky would like to land some of those corporate headquarters.
In the past four years, Sarin said, Kentucky has landed more than 1,200 new projects worth $22 billion.
Those projects created 59,000 jobs, he said.
"No other administration has ever performed at that level," Sarin said.
More than 700 state regulations for businesses have been cut during that time, he said.
Sarin said, "We need to hold onto our young people and attract more."
He said he's impressed with what Owensboro has done to its downtown and sees great potential at the airport.
Sarin said hospitality is important in attracting development. Sometimes, corporate officials come to look at a location on their own without fanfare.
It's important to treat every stranger as if that person were scouting locations for industry, Sarin said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.