Stacy Edds-Ellis, Owensboro Community & Technical College's academic dean, has been named one of 15 ambassadors for the national College in High School Alliance.
According to its website, the CHSA's core belief is secondary education programs, as well as access to affordable college, and completion of college is improved when higher education courses are provided and offered for high school students, especially students in low-income or underrepresented groups.
The 15 ambassadors were intentionally chosen from a variety of sectors within education, from K-12 through higher education, as well as regions of the U.S. in an effort to help guide the CHSA's work in ensuring "high quality for participation" in college in high school programs, according to OCTC.
Edds-Ellis said at OCTC there is an understanding of the importance of leveraging policy to help encourage more low income and underrepresented students to participate in college in high school programs. OCTC was named as an experimental site for dual-enrollment in 2016, which provided more students access to college courses while in high school.
"I am pleased to serve as a CHSA ambassador to share what we have learned about reaching these important and underserved student populations," she said.
Amy Williams, National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships executive director, and a member of the CHSA steering committee, said the 15 ambassadors are "talented, diverse stakeholders from across the country."
"Our ambassadors have powerful stories to tell about the value of college in high school programs, and we look forward to drawing upon their significant expertise as our work forges ahead," Williams said.
