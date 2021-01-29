The new ships will be the most modern thing on the sea, said Dr. Ricky Calhoun, a Trigg County resident and historian who would like to see one of the U.S. Navy’s destroyers named for a native son.
“I would be very much interested in seeing him recognized,” Calhoun noted of Rear Admiral Silas Wright Terry, who was born in Wallonia in 1842, appointed to the Naval Academy in 1858 and went on to a Naval career that spanned more than 40 years.
Terry died in Washington D.C., on Feb. 9, 1911, at the time one of the country’s most honored and respected retired Naval officers. But no ship has been named for him, and when William Henry Perrin wrote his 1884 History of Trigg County, there was no mention of Terry.
A couple of years ago, Calhoun talked with members of the Trigg County Historical Society about honoring Terry with a historical marker, and when he learned more recently of the U.S. Navy’s plans for a new class of warships he suggested pursuing an effort to have the lead ship named for Terry.
If successful, that ship would be the USS Silas Wright Terry.
The new class of ships would replace the Navy’s current Arleigh Burke class of destroyers, according to an article appearing on Jan. 12 in the publication Defense One. The destroyers would be able to fight by themselves using lasers and hypersonic missiles and would be the most advanced, most powerful warships in the world, the Defense One article stated.
Calhoun notes that others are coordinating the push to have a ship named in Terry’s honor. It’s an effort that he wants the historical society to take the lead in, and other stakeholders in the community are urged to be a part of the effort as well.
Historical Society President Bob Brame said he’s trying to get interested parties including city and county officials, the Trigg County Chamber of Commerce and others involved.
“I think it’s important to know that it’s going to take a community effort to do it,” said Brame, who credits Calhoun with having the initial idea to name a ship for the admiral and says the historian should receive all the praise for his initiative.
Brame is in the process of involving various stakeholders in a committee that will work to get a warship named for Terry.
Calhoun is researching and writing a biography of the rear admiral. The first chapter of that biography was published in February 2020 as a series of articles in the Cadiz Record.
Other articles will be submitted to the paper as they are completed, and the manuscript of Terry’s biography will be entrusted to the historical society for preservation when it’s complete.
Brame noted that it will take a lot of effort to get one of the new warships named for Terry, and he said that, if it doesn’t happen, then it will have been a valiant effort.
Calhoun noted that the community needs to work quickly since there will be a lot of people who will want the ships — 20 of them that are part of the new destroyer class — named for favorite sons.
Ideally, Calhoun would like to see the lead ship named for Terry since the name of that lead ship will become the name of the class of ships and allowing the late admiral’s name to become much better known.
“...No matter which ship in the class the media, etc., is talking about they will say ‘The Silas Wright Terry class destroyer XYZ’ ...,” Calhoun noted.
Brame said the Navy will begin naming the ships before the end of the year.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
