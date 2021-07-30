MADISONVILLE — Driving down West Broadway Street, it is easy to drive by Teague Cemetery without knowing it is even there, but still on the 1000 block of West Broadway now sits a covered path that is about a 200 foot walk through two vacant lots to the upper part of the cemetery.
Once you are at the cemetery, however, it is now overgrown and difficult to make out how many different headstones are actually in each spot of the 2-acre plot of land.
For Ron Elliott, cleaning up this cemetery has now become a quest.
“It was established during segregated burials,” he said. “Everybody up there is Black.”
Elliott said the people buried at the cemetery come from all walks of life.
“They are coal miners, slaves that are buried up there, farmers, business people, doctors, lawyers, dentists, educators, politicians I’m sure and veterans,” said Elliott.
He said the veterans especially deserve “a lot more than what they have here to remind people that they were here fighting for this country.”
“It broke my heart,” he said, talking about seeing the state of the cemetery the last time he visited the property. “They have over 250 headstones on a 2-acre lot and there are so many people up there, so much history up there that even today is undiscovered.”
Elliott said veterans from World War I, World War II and the Spanish American War are buried at Teague. He also said that he was certain that slaves buried in the cemetery fought in the Civil War, but could not confirm for certain. He also had not found any Korean War veterans yet.
Elliott said his father grew up in Madisonville next to Atkinson College on West Broadway. His neighbor was Archie McDonald, who served in the Spanish American War.
McDonald became a family friend of Elliott’s family, and his father ended up in possession of McDonald’s battle rifle from the war and it was eventually willed to him.
“It is a unique piece of engineering,” Elliott said.
This began Elliott’s involvement with Teague Cemetery as he would go up to visit McDonald’s gravesite.
Elliott said other efforts had been made to clean the cemetery but nothing was ever maintained.
“It didn’t make sense to me for that to keep happening,” he said. “So, I got involved with trying to find who actually owned the cemetery.”
Elliott found the owner had died in December 2000 and that the cemetery had been passed down to her children through inheritance. After tracking down the children, he discovered they had left the area to go to Michigan.
“They are not coming back here and they want to donate the cemetery,” Elliott said, adding that it has to be a non-profit that the cemetery is donated to or it can be donated to the City of Madisonville.
“It would make sense for the city to do it,” he said, adding that nonprofits in the area are a possibility as well.
Elliott said he and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton had conversations in the past about the city accepting the donation with the most recent discussion being at a forum hosted by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County on July 15.
Cotton stood by his statement that he does not anticipate the city taking the donation.
“The challenge is the cemetery committee … has been part of this before and there have been other organizations that have been part of it to help clean it up,” said Cotton. “Then nothing ever happens, it is not maintained.”
Cotton suggested that the churches in the city would be a better avenue for maintaining the cemetery.
“If you look at the church groups alone, even if they had someone that is monitoring where they could commit to say pay a landscaper for mowing for one month, they would only have to mow it for two weeks, and the cost would be minimal,” said Cotton. “Nobody seems to be wanting to take that project on, and that is what I have encouraged for the churches to work as a united front.”
Cotton said that the city already maintains other cemeteries paying for the maintenance out of the general fund.
“When it is under city control, there are different expectations,” he said. “People expect it to look like a well manicured lawn all the time, and even in the city it is hard to do that because of manpower and the rate that the grass grows. To add an additional cemetery would be tough.”
Cotton said that the city now has three cemeteries that are maintained by them.
Elliott said that churches are a possibility but said if a church ever changes pastors, there comes a completely new agenda with the incoming church leader.
“What happens if a church folds?” Elliott said.
At the same time, as efforts are made by Elliott, there is another problem with the amount of crime and trespassing that goes on at the cemetery at night.
Following the AAC forum, it was decided by Elliott and others to put up a chain gate and private property signs to deter people from driving up to the cemetery.
Christy Murphy has lived in a home near the cemetery since August of 1993, and said she has experienced disturbances from people being on the cemetery property at night.
Murphy said she has called the police to the cemetery numerous times with some calls resulting in arrests.
She said she is hoping that some type of security measures be implemented on the grounds not only because of safety concerns but because of the historical significance of the cemetery.
“Even if it is something as simple as a cleaning crew coming by once a month, and a gate similar to that at the City Park,” she said. “The individuals buried at Teague Cemetery deserve to have their final resting place treated with dignity. I doubt that their descendants would like to know that the ground above their ancestors’ burial plots are being used for what I can only assume are drug deals or other possibly inappropriate activities. This kind of behavior would not be tolerated at Odd Fellows Cemetery, or any other larger, more well-known cemetery in Hopkins County, and it should not be acceptable at Teague Cemetery.”
Local organizations have also weighed in on the clean-up of the cemetery.
Bill McReynolds, the President of the AAC, said the coalition applauds the effort of Elliott.
“We look forward to supporting it in any way that we can,” he said. “He is very serious about the project, and he is very passionate as well.”
McReynolds agreed that upkeep is missing from the area.
“I feel that it is a project that requires a plan of upkeep from now on, moving forward in order to get it right, and keep it right,” he said. “For a cemetery in Madisonville to be the final resting place for many African Americans born in the 1800s, who served in the Spanish American War and both World Wars to not be maintained, is nothing less than disrespectful to those sacrificed and gave their lives for their country.”
McReynolds said community buy-in and support can be done but will be challenging.
“It’s going to take a community effort and support to make it happen,” he said. “Teague Cemetery is very rich in local African American history. I understand that many area residents still around have family members buried there.”
While the support is appreciated, according to Elliott, he said that money is the biggest challenge he faces right now with keeping the cemetery maintained and his main plans are to write a fundraising letter for local groups and businesses to give what they can.
“I’m getting a letter together for next week,” he said.
Elliott said he also is talking to a local landscaper, TLC Lawncare and Landscaping, about a plan to restore the cemetery. He said that meetings with TLC are set for next week as well.
Elliott said he hopes with plans being made and concrete numbers being presented that it will show how serious he and others involved in this project are about seeing this to completion.
Elliott said this will be a lifelong project for him.
“I’m 72 years old and I’m just starting this,” he said, adding that he really started amping up efforts in March and April of this year.
“Money is tight, and I can see that,” he said. “Especially with what we have been through in the past two years.”
Elliott said his ultimate goal is to just have the cemetery cleaned up.
“I just want the cemetery cleaned up, I want the history brought out into the community,” he said. “You would be very surprised how few people in Madisonville know anything about this cemetery that it even exists. That’s what I’m trying to do. It is not for my glory at all but these people up here deserve our best because they are history makers of the past in this community and the community needs heroes and they are heroes.”
