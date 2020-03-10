The state confirmed Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases in Kentucky is up to eight.
There are five in Harrison County, two in Fayette County and one in Jefferson County, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
“This was expected and we are ready,” he said. “There is no need to panic. I urge people to stay calm and practice good hygiene. I don’t think Kentucky has been hit harder than other states. We have been more active and aggressive in the way we are responding.”
The report said the state has received results for 34 tests with 28 of those being negative.
