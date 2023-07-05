Elizabethtown police K-9 receives new vest

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States and Mina, the Elizabethtown Police Department’s K-9, is one of the latest to receive a protective vest.
Mina has received a bullet and stab protective vest because of a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Chris Denham, public affairs officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department, said the department is extremely grateful to the organization for offering “a wonderful resource to protect a valuable member.”
“It frees up resources for these law enforcement agencies,” Denham said. “Generous donations like that allow for funding provided within our budget to be spent in other areas for other tools and equipment to provide for the success of the department.”
Mina’s vest was sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring and embroidered with the statement “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other related agencies throughout the United States.
The material is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice.
From the beginning, the organization has provided more than 5,127 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, which is made possible by private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests also are eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest is valued at $1,800, weighs 4-5 pounds on average, and comes with a five-year-warranty.
For more information, the organization can be reached at 508-824-6978. They provide lists, information, events and accept donations at viks9s.org. Any contribution can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
Connor Wilkerson can be reached at 270-505-1413 or cwilkerson@thenewsenterprise.com.
