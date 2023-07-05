Elizabethtown police K-9 receives new vest

Elizabethtown Police Department K-9 Mina and her handler Sydney Cates take a photo after Mina received a stab and bullet protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

 Submitted

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States and Mina, the Elizabethtown Police Department’s K-9, is one of the latest to receive a protective vest.

Mina has received a bullet and stab protective vest because of a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

