'Elvis & Country Legends' coming to Diamond Lake

Diamond Lake Resort is expecting between 300 and 400 vintage automobiles from several states Friday and Saturday for its 13th annual Street Legends car show.
And Brad McCrady is bringing his "Elvis & Country Legends" show to the resort's Good Time Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
He said the show "features me as Elvis, with special guests Goldie Payne, Travis & Tara Estes, Scott Davis, Janie Jett-Mason & Jerry, Barry & Marla Potter and Hillbilly Heart."
There will also be tributes to Elvis Presley, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Ricky Van Shelton, Minnie Pearl, John Anderson and K.T. Oslin, McCrady said.
He has been named one of the top 20 Elvis tribute artists in the world by Elvis Presley Enterprises.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $13 in advance or $15 at the door.
Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
For tickets, call 270-229-4900 for tickets.
The car show is from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said, "We welcome all cars. We don't judge the cars. We have hourly cash drawings. We do that to level the playing field. A lot of people don't have the money to bring their cars up to the level that wins shows, but we want them to come."
Money raised by the car show will go to St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children in Owensboro, he said.
Diamond Lake Resort is at 7301 Hobbs Road just outside West Louisville.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.