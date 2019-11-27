Emerson Academy students working to 'Rake a Difference'

William Castro wants the community to know that Emerson Academy has students who are trustworthy, hardworking and determined to finish high school.
Castro, 18, and several other students participated in the Rake a Difference program Tuesday that had them raking the leaves of homes in the neighborhood surrounding the school. In exchange for the work, community members were asked to leave food donations in front of their homes to go toward food baskets for the needy.
Castro said this was also a way for him and other students to get to know individuals in the neighborhood because students have only been attending school there since the beginning of the school year.
Emerson Academy, formerly called Gateway Academy, is at 1335 West 11th St. It is an alternative high school that serves about 85 students.
"If people see us out here doing this, hopefully they will understand that we are not here because we are bad," he said. "We are just here to go to school and help the neighborhood and that's it."
Kevin Thompson, Emerson's principal, said all students at the school participated in the project that "gives our students a sense of being a part of the community."
Rake a Difference is also meant to further teach lessons of giving back to others, he said.
"We're trying to provide a service and be neighborly," he said. "We are trying to get that community feel back. We are a community school, we are right in the middle of the neighborhood."
Students involved in the school's Emerson Academy Resilience Network, or EARN, were the leaders for the project, Thompson said.
The EARN pilot program was designed to offer 10 students a financial incentive to attend classes and graduate from high school. The pilot also provides mentors to guide them.
EARN is a partnership between OPS and Care for Children, a newly formed "incubator for ideas" that seeks to provide hope and resiliency to Daviess County children. During their senior year, EARN students take part in hands-on learning. For example, they will go to Estes Elementary to help in classrooms and they will also help prepare meals with OPS's kitchen staff. Evergreen Lawn Care plans to show them how to place and plant landscaping around the Emerson Academy building.
Thompson said with the EARN students taking the helm on the Rake a Difference project meant a lot of buy-in from their peers.
Miguel Aguilar, 17, who along with Castro is an EARN student, said that students were happy to do their part.
"With the donating cans and food we are going to make food boxes for the needy," he said. "We are going to go around to homeless shelters to drop them off."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
