The local chapter of Empty Bowls, the grassroots initiative that aims to end world hunger, will have a bowl-making day Saturday at the Brescia University Clay Lab, at 105 E. Ninth St.
Empty Bowls of Owensboro, the national charity's local chapter that helps feed the hungry, raised $9,100 at the event that took place in April. Each year, 100% of the proceeds are donated to a local nonprofit.
This upcoming making day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will go toward the 15th annual event that is scheduled to take place in April 2020. A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia's art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days.
Those bowls are handcrafted throughout the months leading up to the event, the first of which will be Saturday.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls Committee, said the last couple of years the committee has gotten an earlier start on making bowls than in previous years, and they hope to continue the trend. Because Brescia is a partner in the event, Taylor said the committee wanted to start making days soon after classes started at the university.
"This year Brescia ceramic students are going to help (with the making day)," Taylor said. "They will be instructing the community members on how to make a bowl."
Those who are interested in attending this event should expect to arrive and find a seat, Taylor said, and should also be prepared if there is a large turnout like last year, when there were people lined up outside and were asked to return when a seat was available.
"We will show them the basics of how to make a hand-built bowl," Taylor said. "Once the bowl is made we ask that you let your seat be available for someone who hasn't had a chance to make a bowl."
She said Empty Bowls is important because the organizations in this community who feed the hungry are typically limited on resources, especially smaller ones.
Rosemary O'Brien and the parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes were the recipients of the funds from the April 2019 Empty Bowls event, which went toward the Seven Hills Head Start Preschool Backpack Program.
O'Brien's daughter teaches at the school, and the backpack program began the beginning of the 2018-19 school year when O'Brien learned there wasn't such an option for students. With the money garnered from Empty Bowls, the program was able to provide backpacks and meals for three students per class, which will equal about $175 per week.
"With the funds we received from Empty Bowls, we can feed these kids for almost two school years," O'Brien said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
