The Empty Bowls of Owensboro committee is now accepting applications from area soup kitchens and food pantries interested in funds that are garnered from its annual event that takes place in April.
Last year's fundraising event raised $9,100, which was given to Our Lady of Lourdes in support of the Seven Hills School Backpack Program. Each year, 100% of the proceeds are donated to a local non-profit.
The fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. April 23 in the Brescia University gymnasium in the Moore Center, at 717 Frederica St.
A ticket to the fundraiser allows participants to choose a ceramic bowl from hundreds that were handcrafted specifically for this event by Brescia students and area artisans, potters and ceramicists. Brescia's art department supplies the clay, glaze and location for various bowl-making and glazing days throughout the year and leading up to the event.
Tina Taylor, chairwoman of the Empty Bowls of Owensboro Committee, said the event is important because organizations in the community who feed the hungry are typically limited on resources, especially the smaller ones.
"Empty Bowls raises money to give to those organizations who really need it," she said. "They are usually on a shoestring budget and the funds we raise and give to them make a huge difference to their programs."
Rosemary O'Brien, a parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes church that was the recipient of the funds from the April 2019 Empty Bowls event, said the money received from the fundraiser allowed her group to provide backpacks and meals for three students per class, which equaled to about $175 per week.
"With the funds we received from Empty Bowls we can feed these kids for almost two school years," O'Brien said.
The application can be found online at https://bit.ly/2PbdEAa and can be submitted to emptybowlsowensboroky@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is Feb. 15.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
