Encore Musicals is bringing the Tony-nominated bluegrass musical “Bright Star” to the RiverPark Center this month.
“Bright Star” was co-written by singer-songwriter Edie Brickell and comedian Steve Martin.
Emily Malone, president of Encore Musicals, said her and some other members of Encore were watching the 2016 Tony awards and saw snippets from “Bright Star.”
“Several of us said, ‘We need to do this show’,” Malone said.
They began auditions in February 2020, but had to shut down three weeks into production due to COVID-19.
“We all really missed being able to create art together,” Malone said. “This is what we’re meant to do.”
They restarted production in May, and have been rehearsing four days a week since then.
They also added 12 new ensemble members on top of the ones from 2020.
Encore Musicals have done multiple shows at the RiverPark Center over the years, including “Mamma Mia!” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” in 2019.
“Bright Star” consists of 25 cast members, ranging from 16 to 70-plus years old.
“Being able to perform is just so exciting,” Malone said. “It feels like being home again.”
Malone said there is some humor in the show, but is mainly a drama based around folk and Appalachian music.
Encore Musicals will present “Bright Star” on four dates in July.
There will be a showing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St.
There will be a showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at the RiverPark Center.
There will be a showing at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the RiverPark Center.
There will be a showing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the RiverPark Center.
Tickets are on sale for $25.
For more information on the musical and to buy tickets, visit riverparkcenter.org.
