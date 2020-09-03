From 2004 to 2011, BB&T Plaza at the RiverPark Center became a giant skating rink, part of downtown's "Winter Wonderland."
The event drew an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people to downtown between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day each year.
But it got to be too expensive and ended after eight years.
On Nov. 27, a new version -- "Energy on Ice" -- will be staged on McConnell Plaza near the Owensboro Convention Center.
The $105,000 price tag is being picked up by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Atmos Energy, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners and the Staton Family Foundation.
"It's been a long time coming," Lelan Hancock, assistant city manager, said Thursday. "There was quite a bit of interest when it was at the RiverPark Center. I think there will be this time too."
In March, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro, Fred Reeves and David Johnson, owners of A+ Leadership, told a meeting of We Are Downtown to expect an announcement in "a couple of weeks" about a major event that would run six weeks in the winter.
The pandemic slowed the announcement until Thursday.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.