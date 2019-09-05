If you're looking for a way to become more involved in the community, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is providing a way.
The new Engage Owensboro website lets people go online and choose from more than 50 nonprofits that they would like to work with, Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, told Thursday's Rooster Booster Breakfast at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Brake said people new to the community are often looking for ways to become more active and don't know how.
And the nonprofits will be able to attract volunteers and possibly new board members through the program.
Brake said that city and county officials can also use the service to find new board members for agencies supported by the local governments.
"Talent development, recruitment and retention are key to our economic growth," the chamber said in a news release. "Engage Owensboro is a community tool to focus efforts on nurturing existing talent programs, developing new ways to connect current and future leaders and creating solutions to regional workforce issues."
The program was created by the chamber and the Marilyn and William Young Charitable Foundation.
People who are interested in the program can go to www.owensboro.com, click on "Chamber of Commerce," click on "programs" and click on "Engage Owensboro."
Once to that site, they can create an account.
The site lets people select which agencies they are interested in and only those agencies can see the person's information.
Resumes can be posted on the site to help agencies know the background of those applying.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
